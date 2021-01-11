Video: Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s Homes Bought by Pakistan Govt

On 2 January 2021, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government approved the purchase of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's ancestral homes in Peshawar for Rs 2.35 crore. Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor were born and raised in these houses in Pakistan before the Partition. While Dilip Kumar's house was valued at Rs 80.56 lakh, Raj Kapoor's house was estimated to be worth Rs 1.50 crore. Both Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's houses will be converted into a museum by the KP archaeology department.

Their houses are located in the Qissa Khwani Bazar area of Peshawar. Raj Kapoor's ancestral home called 'Kapoor Haveli' was built by his grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor in 1922. Dilip Kumar was born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan in this house in 1922, his relatives lived here till 2005.

In 2016, Rishi Kapoor tweeted this photograph of Randhir Kapoor and himself outside the 'Kapoor Haveli' in Peshawar from an earlier trip.