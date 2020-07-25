A Whole Gang Working Against Me: AR Rahman on Bollywood
AR Rahman reveals what Mukesh Chhabra told him.
The music of the much-awaited Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara has been composed by AR Rahman. Recently, during an interview with RJ Suren from Radio Mirchi, Rahman revealed that he believed there was a "gang" spreading "false rumours" about him.
RJ Suren asked Rahman why he doesn't work on as many Bollywood movies as he used to.
Rahman said that he does not reject any movies that come to him but he does think that fewer people come to him with Bollywood offers due to the “false rumours.”
He also said that the rumours were the result of "misunderstanding."
Rahman used a recent incident to further elaborate on his statement. He said, "When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him [Rahman] and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less and why the good movies are not coming to me."
Mukesh Chhabra is the director of Dil Bechara.
Rahman feels there is “a whole gang working against” him, without realising that they are harming his career.
Rahman isn't too worried though. He said that ultimately he believed in destiny and god. He's happy to continue doing the work that he is doing and is also open to any opportunities that might come his way.
AR Rahman has composed music for many Bollywood films like Tamasha, Guru, Rockstar, Highway and more.
