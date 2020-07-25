A Whole Gang Working Against Me: AR Rahman on Bollywood

Rahman used a recent incident to further elaborate on his statement. He said, "When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him [Rahman] and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less and why the good movies are not coming to me."

Mukesh Chhabra is the director of Dil Bechara.