Didn't Take Precautions While Travelling: Hina On Testing COVID+
Hina Khan updated about her health during a live chat on Instagram.
Hina Khan had tested positive for COVID-19 some time back. The actor was shooting for a music video in Srinagar when she got the news of her father's sudden demise. Hina took the next flight back home to be with family.
On Wednesday, Hina hosted a live chat on Instagram for fans, wherein she shared that she has finally tested COVID-19 negative and is much better. Hina also admitted that she did not take proper precautions while travelling, which led to her contracting the virus.
"I am fine, but I think, while returning from Srinagar, I did not really take any precautions. I was not in a state of mind, which is why whatever happened, happened. But thank god, my family tested negative. I know I did not take precautions while coming back and it resulted into me testing positive", Hina said during the live session.
She added, "I am okay, I am much better. I have tested negative but I still have some cough and some heaviness in my chest. I am on the road to recovery. It will take some time." The actor thanked her fans for their support and blessings. "Thank you for being there for me. Thank you for checking on me. I did not see all of it, but I got to know."
She also spoke about her late father. "I am fine. I am very strong, I am my daddy's strong girl. I am wearing his T-shirt. He is there, everywhere."
Hina's latest project, the music video 'Patthar Wargi', will be out on 14 May.
