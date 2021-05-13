Didn't Take Precautions While Travelling: Hina On Testing COVID+

"I am fine, but I think, while returning from Srinagar, I did not really take any precautions. I was not in a state of mind, which is why whatever happened, happened. But thank god, my family tested negative. I know I did not take precautions while coming back and it resulted into me testing positive", Hina said during the live session.

She added, "I am okay, I am much better. I have tested negative but I still have some cough and some heaviness in my chest. I am on the road to recovery. It will take some time." The actor thanked her fans for their support and blessings. "Thank you for being there for me. Thank you for checking on me. I did not see all of it, but I got to know."

She also spoke about her late father. "I am fine. I am very strong, I am my daddy's strong girl. I am wearing his T-shirt. He is there, everywhere."

Hina's latest project, the music video 'Patthar Wargi', will be out on 14 May.