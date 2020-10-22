Didn't Need to Buy Back Pataudi Palace Because I Own It: Saif

So while the palace is not open to random strangers from around the world, Saif is still interested in renting out the gardens and the outdoors for shoots etc.

Saif recently spent a month at the Pataudi palace. When asked about whether or not he would want to settle there with Kareena and Taimur, Saif revealed that he wouldn't mind as they already have an apartment in Mumbai and can fly there for work whenever required. However, he adds, "We just need some good schools around."

(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)