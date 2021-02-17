Together We Can Rise Up: Dia on Her Wedding Performed by Priestess

Social media users praised the actor for having a priestess solemnise her wedding.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
2 min read
<p>Dia Mirza's wedding being performed by a priestess.</p>
i

Actor Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, 15 February, in an intimate ceremony. As soon as Dia shared photographs from her wedding on social media, wishes poured in from fans and friends. Many were also quick to point out that the wedding was solemnised by a priestess.

Introducing the priestess, Sheela Atta, Dia Mirza wrote in another post, "Thank you Sheela Atta for conducting our wedding ceremony. So proud that together we can #RiseUp #GenerationEquality".

Also Read
Sharing This Moment of Joy: Dia Mirza Posts Pics From Her Wedding
Sharing This Moment of Joy: Dia Mirza Posts Pics From Her Wedding

Social media users hailed the actor for taking such a step.

Together We Can Rise Up: Dia on Her Wedding Performed by Priestess
Together We Can Rise Up: Dia on Her Wedding Performed by Priestess
Together We Can Rise Up: Dia on Her Wedding Performed by Priestess
Together We Can Rise Up: Dia on Her Wedding Performed by Priestess
Together We Can Rise Up: Dia on Her Wedding Performed by Priestess
Together We Can Rise Up: Dia on Her Wedding Performed by Priestess
Together We Can Rise Up: Dia on Her Wedding Performed by Priestess
Together We Can Rise Up: Dia on Her Wedding Performed by Priestess

Dia’s wedding was attended by actors like Aditi Rao Hydari and Jackky Bhagnani.

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!