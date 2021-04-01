Dia Mirza Announces Pregnancy, Shares Pic
Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot this year.

Dia Mirza took to Instagram to announce she and Vaibhav Rekhi are expecting their child. Dia shared a photo, wherein she is cradling her baby bump. "Blessed to be... One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything... Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.
Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this pure", Dia wrote.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot this year.
