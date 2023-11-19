'Dhoom' Director Sanjay Gadhvi Passes Away at 56

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, 19 November. He was 56. The news was confirmed by his daughter, Sanjini, reported PTI.
According to Sanjini, the director was 'perfectly healthy'.
"He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell; he was perfectly healthy," Gadhvi's daughter told the news agency.
Gadhvi made his directorial debut with Tere Liye in 2000. The director also worked on Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai in 2002, which was his first project with Yash Raj Films.
He is best known for helming YRF's blockbuster hits, Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006).
Gadhvi is survived by his wife and two daughters.
