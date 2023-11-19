ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Dhoom' Director Sanjay Gadhvi Passes Away at 56

Sanjay Gadhvi reportedly died of a cardiac arrest.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Dhoom' Director Sanjay Gadhvi Passes Away at 56
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, 19 November. He was 56. The news was confirmed by his daughter, Sanjini, reported PTI.

According to Sanjini, the director was 'perfectly healthy'.

"He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell; he was perfectly healthy," Gadhvi's daughter told the news agency.

Also Read

Does the Risk of Heart Attacks Go Up During Pregnancy? Your FAQs Answered

Does the Risk of Heart Attacks Go Up During Pregnancy? Your FAQs Answered

Gadhvi made his directorial debut with Tere Liye in 2000. The director also worked on Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai in 2002, which was his first project with Yash Raj Films.

He is best known for helming YRF's blockbuster hits, Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006).

Gadhvi is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Also Read

Are You Having a Cardiac Arrest? Look Out for These Signs, Says Cardiologist

Are You Having a Cardiac Arrest? Look Out for These Signs, Says Cardiologist

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Dhoom 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×