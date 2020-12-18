Dhanush to Star Opposite Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans in The Gray Man.

Dhanush has joined the star-studded cast of Russo brothers' upcoming spy film The Gray Man, which is reportedly the most expensive Netflix original has ever produced. Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas have been roped in to play the lead roles.

Dhanush took to Twitter to share the news. "Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix's The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier). Looking forward to being a part of the wonderful action-packed experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout the year", the actor wrote in a statement.