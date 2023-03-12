Delhi Businessman's Wife Accuses Husband Of Poisoning Actor Satish Kaushik
Satish Kaushik passed away on 9 March while being rushed to the hospital from the businessman's farmhouse.
Saanvi Malu, the second wife of businessman and Kuber Group's director Vikas Malu, has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner, accusing her husband of poisoning veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik.
The 66-year-old artiste passed away on March 9 at Malu’s farmhouse in Delhi. Kaushik had complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital, but met with his demise on the way.
According to the woman's letter, Kaushik had loaned the businessman Rs 15 crore and met him abroad once to get his money back. However, the two allegedly had a heated argument over it, with Vikas promising to return the money.
Saanvi Malu's letter further claimed that since the actor took ill at her husband's farmhouse, she suspected his involvement in Kaushik's death. She alleged that Malu could have poisoned him to get out of returning the money.
Despite these allegations, the police have ruled out foul play in Satish Kaushik's death, with his autopsy report confirming that the actor died of a heart attack. So far, Kaushik's family has made no allegations either.
It's worth noting that this isn't the first time that Saanvi Malu has accused her husband of wrongdoing. Last year, she levied rape allegations against him, as per reports.
The Delhi Police are yet to comment on the new allegations made by Saanvi Malu, although they did recover 'objectionable medicines' from the businessman's farmhouse - as reported by NDTV.
The police have assigned an inspector-level officer from the South West district to investigate the entire matter. Additionally, Saanvi Malu will be summoned by the police to give her statement.
