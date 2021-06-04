Defying Age, Breaking Rules: Masaba's Birthday Wish for Neena
Neena Gupta was last seen in the Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Sardar Ka Grandson'.
Designer-actor Masaba Gupta wished her mother, actor Neena Gupta, on her 62nd birthday with an Instagram post. Sharing a picture of Neena, she wrote in caption, "Defying age,breaking rules & uninterested in what the world has to say...all while having a lot of fun! That’s @neena_gupta & it’s her birthday today. Happy birthday Mom."
Celebrities and fans also wished the actor under the post. Maria Goretti commented, "What a beautiful woman inside out @neena_gupta , happiest Birthday , may the adventure never stop ...And such a fantastic photograph @josephradhik."
Mini Mathur said, "She is a pathbreaking, inspirational, utterly gorgeous woman. Happy birthday neenaji @neena_gupta." Konkona Sen Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Dhingra, and others also sent their wishes.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also shared an old picture of Neena and wrote, "Happy birthday @neena_gupta ji!"
Neena is currently staying in her cottage in Uttarakhand with her husband Vivek Mehra. Her latest release Sardar Ka Grandson stars her as Sardar, a 90-year-old matriarch who wishes to see her home in Lahore after she falls ill. Directed by Kaashvie Nair, the film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra, Kanwaljit Singh, and Divya Seth.
She is all set to star in Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. The Vikas Bahl directorial is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment and also stars Rashmika Mandanna. She also appears in Manoj Bajpayee starrer Dial 100. Neena's autobiography titled 'Sach Kahun Toh' will reach the stands on 14 June.
