Deepika Padukone Starts Shooting For 'Singham Again'

Deepika Padukone has started the shooting of her film Singham Again. The director, Rohit Shetty, of the film, had also shared her poster from the film earlier.
Deepika presented at the 77th BAFTA Awards before the news was announced.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently shared the news of Deepika's pregnancy in an Instagram post. September 2024, read the picture embossed with baby shoes and clothing. The couple tied the knot in 2018.
Deepika will be next seen with Prabhas in the fantasy movie Kalki AD 2089.
