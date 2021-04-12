Can't Give Undivided Focus: Deepika Resigns as MAMI Chairperson
She shared her statement on Instagram.
Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share that she has resigned as the chairperson of MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Moving Image). Deepika wrote in her statement, "Being on the board of MAMI and serving as Chairperson has been a deeply enriching experience. As an artist it was invigorating to bring together cinema and talent from all over the world to Mumbai, my second home.
"I have come to realise however, that with my current slate of work, I will be unable to give MAMI the undivided focus and attention it requires.
The actor added, "I depart knowing that MAMI is in the best hands possible and that my bond and connection with the academy is one that will last a lifetime."
Deepika had replaced Kiran Rao as the chairperson of MAMI in 2019. Speaking about her new role, Deepika had said that it was a 'huge honour and responsibility'. "I believe in MAMI’s vision and we are committed towards creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film-passionate nation like ours truly deserve", she had said in a statement.
Deepika has a number of projects in her kitty. Her film 83, co-starring Ranveer Singh, is scheduled to release. She is also shooting a Shakun Batra movie with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Other than these, Deepika is working on Pathan, Fighter, an upcoming film with Prabhas and The Intern.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.