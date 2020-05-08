Deepika Padukone Remembers Irrfan as ‘Piku’ Completes Five Years

As Piku completes five years of its release, Deepika Padukone shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the film starring her and the late actor Irrfan Khan. The photograph features the actors enjoying a laugh with director Shoojit Sircar.

In the picture’s caption, Deepika wrote the lyrics of the song ‘Lamhe Guzar Gaye’ from the film, sung by Anupam Roy. She added, “Rest in Peace my Dear Friend. #rana #piku #bhaskor @shoojitsircar @juhic3 #5yearsofpiku”