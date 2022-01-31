Deepika Padukone Reacts to Insta Influencer's Sexist Dig at 'Gehraiyaan' Clothes
The influencer Freddy Birdy also responded to Deepika Padukone seemingly calling him a 'moron.
Actor Deepika Padukone seemingly responded to influencer Freddy Birdy’s comment about the outfits at the promotions for Deepika’s upcoming film Gehraiyaan. Birdy posted, “Newton’s Law Of Bollywood – The clothes will get tinier as Gehraiyaan release date approaches,” with the caption, “Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan.”
Soon after, Deepika posted a picture on her Instagram stories that read, “Scientists say, the Universe is made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons.” She added a ‘#IYKYK’ (If you know, you know) sticker.
Several people on social media criticised Birdy for being sexist. Some users also called out actor Mrunal Thakur for liking the post.
Mrunal replied to one user and wrote, “Bhai you are so mentally sick I wish I could get you some flowers and slam it on your face and thank you for spreading hate! Just to let you know I admire Deepika. Having said that I feel you must get yourself a life, rather than sitting at home and spreading hate, spread love!”
Freddy Birdy posted another statement addressing his earlier comment. The statement read, “Dear Deepika, I’m not ‘mocking you’ for wearing tiny clothes. You can wear your hemlines till your toes or your ears. For all I care. And thank you for calling me a ‘moron’. It’s the only non-fake thing you’ve uttered in your entire career.”
Gehraiyaan is a romantic drama directed by Shakun Batra. The script has been written by Batra, Ayesha Devitre, Yash Sahai, and Sumit Roy. The film is scheduled to release on 11 February on Amazon Prime and stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, and Dhairya Karwa.
