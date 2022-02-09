ADVERTISEMENT

Deepika on People Asking if She Had Ranveer’s Permission for Intimate Scenes

'It just feels so stupid,' Deepika Padukone said about asking for Ranveer's permission.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.</p></div>
Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Gehraiyaan has become the talk of the town for its portrayal of complex relationships. The film has several intimate scenes and even hired an intimacy coordinator for the same.

When asked about comments inquiring if she asked her husband Ranveer Singh for ‘permission’ to shoot intimate scenes, Deepika said, “Yuck! It just feels so stupid."

In the film, Deepika’s character Alisha and Siddhant’s character Zain, who is Alisha’s cousin Tia’s (Ananya Panday) fiance, start dating. The intimate scenes in the film led to some trolling on social media with people asking about Ranveer’s reaction.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, “It's stupid that we're even reacting to it. I think, for us, that's the most important thing. I don't read comments. I'm pretty certain even he doesn't. And, I think. Yuck! It just feels so stupid.”

Talking about Ranveer’s reaction to the film, Deepika told the publication that he is “extremely proud” of the film and her performance. Gehraiyaan stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Ananya Panday with Deepika Padukone.

After the trailer for Gehraiyaan released, Ranveer Singh shared a still featuring Deepika and wrote, “Moody, sexy and intense!!! Domestic noir? Sign me up! All the favs @shakunbatra @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @dhairyakarwa, Naseer the Legend! & my babygirl lookin like a Fazillion buxxx @deepikapadukone produced by the sexiest of them all @karanjohar."

Deepika on People Asking if She Had Ranveer’s Permission for Intimate Scenes

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Gehraiyaan is scheduled for release on 11 February on Amazon Prime Video.

