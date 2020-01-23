Deepika First Bollywood Star to Feature in Louis Vuitton Campaign
Deepika Padukone has become the first Bollywood actor to appear in a Louis Vuitton campaign. The Chhapaak star is one of 24 actors and models handpicked by creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere to be part of the luxury fashion house’s pre-fall 2020 campaign.
The actor shared a promotional still in which she features in a conceptual poster for pulp thriller Don’t Turn Around by Michelle Gagnon. She is seen in a checked dress, grey coat and sea green quilted boots with a monstrous figure looming behind her. “I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquiere's vision for the world’s most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling!” she wrote.
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, Alicia Vikander, Lea Seydoux, Chloe Grace Moretz and Sense 8 actor Doona Bae are also part of the campaign.
Deepika was recently honoured with the Crystal Award for her work in the field of mental health at the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos, Switzerland. She was last seen playing an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film, which also stars Vikrant Massey, is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal. She will also play former Indian skipper Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in Ranveer Singh-starrer 83. The sports drama is based on India’s historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It releases on 10 April.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)