Deepika First Bollywood Star to Feature in Louis Vuitton Campaign

Deepika Padukone has become the first Bollywood actor to appear in a Louis Vuitton campaign. The Chhapaak star is one of 24 actors and models handpicked by creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere to be part of the luxury fashion house’s pre-fall 2020 campaign.

The actor shared a promotional still in which she features in a conceptual poster for pulp thriller Don’t Turn Around by Michelle Gagnon. She is seen in a checked dress, grey coat and sea green quilted boots with a monstrous figure looming behind her. “I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquiere's vision for the world’s most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling!” she wrote.