Deepika Becomes Third Indian to Cross 50M Followers on Instagram

Deepika Padukone, on Tuesday crossed 50 million followers on Instagram and thanked her fans for all the love and support. She became the third Indian to gain this number of followers on the social media platform after cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The actor re-posted a series of Instagram stories and fan arts by her fans, which included her pictures, video montages and even letters to mark the occasion.