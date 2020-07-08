Deepika Becomes Third Indian to Cross 50M Followers on Instagram
After Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Crossed 50M Followers
Deepika Padukone, on Tuesday crossed 50 million followers on Instagram and thanked her fans for all the love and support. She became the third Indian to gain this number of followers on the social media platform after cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
The actor re-posted a series of Instagram stories and fan arts by her fans, which included her pictures, video montages and even letters to mark the occasion.
Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, and will be next starring in Shakun Batra's yet untitled film along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
She took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish her husband, actor Ranveer Singh on his birthday. Sharing a candid photograph of the two, Deepika wrote, "The light of my life.The centre of my universe.I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance. As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person! I Love You!"
