Deepika Padukone Criticised for Tik Tok Video on Chhapaak Look
Deepika Padukone has been receiving flak on social media for putting up a video where a Tik Tok influencer recreates three of her looks from the posters of her movies including Chhapaak. Deepika played the role of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak.
In the video one can see giving the Tik Tok user called @faby_makeupartist a challenge saying, “I want to challenge Faby with three of my most favourite looks.” The user then goes on to recreate Deepika’s looks from Piku, Om Shanti Om and Chhapaak.
Users on Twitter have been criticising the actor for participating in the video and have called it insensitive. One of the users said, “And just when we thought that @deepikapadukone couldn’t mock Laxmi anymore through her PR stunts in JNU she comes up with tik tok challenge on acid attack victims. Gross.”
Another user said, “No @deepikapadukone.This promo isn't cool or cute. It's insensitive & ghastly. The movie wasn't about you & your make up. It was about a woman scarred for life.And victims like her,whose marks can't be wiped off,unlike your make up.”
There was a contrarian opinion as well by another Twitter user. He said, “What I feel here is.. Deepika is considering malti’s look beautiful and her favourite.. maybe she didn’t know about how this video is going to end up like.. Yes it’s disgusting to creat a face like the survivors’ in your tiktok makeup videos.. Ps- pls correct me if Im wrong.”
Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar released on 10 January, but has had a lukewarm response at the box office. Major praise however has been directed towards Deepika’s performance as Malti.
