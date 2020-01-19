Deepika Padukone Criticised for Tik Tok Video on Chhapaak Look

In the video one can see giving the Tik Tok user called @faby_makeupartist a challenge saying, “I want to challenge Faby with three of my most favourite looks.” The user then goes on to recreate Deepika’s looks from Piku, Om Shanti Om and Chhapaak.

Users on Twitter have been criticising the actor for participating in the video and have called it insensitive. One of the users said, “And just when we thought that @deepikapadukone couldn’t mock Laxmi anymore through her PR stunts in JNU she comes up with tik tok challenge on acid attack victims. Gross.”