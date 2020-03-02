Deepika Cancels Paris Fashion Week Trip Over Coronavirus Outbreak
Deepika Padukone has called off her plans to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week owing to the global coronavirus outbreak. The Padmaavat actor was invited by luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to attend their show at the Paris Fashion Week, which is due to run till 3 March.
A spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement saying, “Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton's FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France.”
The coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan in the Hubei province of China, and has since claimed over 900 lives across the globe. It belongs to the same family of viruses as the one that caused the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak which originated in China in 2002-2003. Cases have been reported in the US, Canada, Germany, Finland, France, Italy, Sri Lanka, Australia, Japan, Iran and India.
Deepika Padukone is the first Bollywood actor to be part of a Louis Vuitton campaign, and has appeared in the luxury fashion house’s pre-fall 2020 campaign, alongside international celebrities such as Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, Alicia Vikander, Lea Seydoux and Donna Bae. In January, the actor shared a promotional still from the campaign in which she features in a conceptual poster for pulp thriller Don’t Turn Around by Michelle Gagnon. “I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquiere's vision for the world’s most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling!” she wrote.
Deepika was last seen playing an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal. She will be seen next as former Indian skipper Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in Ranveer Singh-starrer 83. The sports drama releases on 10 April.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )