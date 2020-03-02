Deepika Cancels Paris Fashion Week Trip Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan in the Hubei province of China, and has since claimed over 900 lives across the globe. It belongs to the same family of viruses as the one that caused the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak which originated in China in 2002-2003. Cases have been reported in the US, Canada, Germany, Finland, France, Italy, Sri Lanka, Australia, Japan, Iran and India.

Deepika Padukone is the first Bollywood actor to be part of a Louis Vuitton campaign, and has appeared in the luxury fashion house’s pre-fall 2020 campaign, alongside international celebrities such as Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, Alicia Vikander, Lea Seydoux and Donna Bae. In January, the actor shared a promotional still from the campaign in which she features in a conceptual poster for pulp thriller Don’t Turn Around by Michelle Gagnon. “I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquiere's vision for the world’s most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling!” she wrote.