COVID-19: Ram Gopal Varma Apologises For April Fools’ Day Prank

On 1 April, director and producer Ram Gopal Varma claimed that his doctor has informed him that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus. However, in the tweet that followed, he claimed that his doctor has played a prank on him to mark April Fools’ Day, and that he has not contracted the lethal virus.

In the third and final tweet on this subject, the filmmaker apologised to the public. He said that he was taking the grim issue in a lighthearted manner and that the joke really was on him. He “sincerely apologised” to anyone he may have offended.