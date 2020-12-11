Choreographer Remo D’Souza Suffers Heart Attack, Hospitalised
Remo is currently admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.
Choreographer and director Remo D’Souza has suffered a heart attack and is currently admitted in the ICU Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.
His wife Lizelle D’Souza told The Indian Express, “It was a blockage. Doctors have done an angiography. Next 24 hours are very important.”
Dr Santosh Shetty CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, said in a statement, "Remo D'Souza is being treated by a team of the doctors and is under observation. His condition is stable".
Apart from choreographing a number of hit tracks, the 46-year-old has directed films like Street Dancer 3D, ABCD, ABCD 2 and A Flying Jatt.
Some time back, Remo D'Souza had expressed his wish of making a film on late Saroj Khan. "We had a long conversation and she had said, 'kabhi mere upar biopic koi banaye, to tu hi banana, kyunki tu dance aur struggle do hi samajhta hai' (if someone wants to make a biopic on me someday, then I want it to be you as you understand both dance and struggle)," Remo had told IANS.
