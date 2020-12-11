Choreographer Remo D’Souza Suffers Heart Attack, Hospitalised

Remo is currently admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
Remo D'Souza
i

Choreographer and director Remo D’Souza has suffered a heart attack and is currently admitted in the ICU Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.

His wife Lizelle D’Souza told The Indian Express, “It was a blockage. Doctors have done an angiography. Next 24 hours are very important.”

Dr Santosh Shetty CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, said in a statement, "Remo D'Souza is being treated by a team of the doctors and is under observation. His condition is stable".

Apart from choreographing a number of hit tracks, the 46-year-old has directed films like Street Dancer 3D, ABCD, ABCD 2 and A Flying Jatt.

Some time back, Remo D'Souza had expressed his wish of making a film on late Saroj Khan. "We had a long conversation and she had said, 'kabhi mere upar biopic koi banaye, to tu hi banana, kyunki tu dance aur struggle do hi samajhta hai' (if someone wants to make a biopic on me someday, then I want it to be you as you understand both dance and struggle)," Remo had told IANS.

Also Read
Dance Your Way To Fitness With Moves Like Remo On cure.fit
Dance Your Way To Fitness With Moves Like Remo On cure.fit
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!