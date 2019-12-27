Chetan Hansraj, Arjun Bijlani, Other Actors Mourn Demise of Kushal

Popular television actor Kushal Punjabi passed away on 26 December at his Mumbai residence. He was 37 years old. Condolences are pouring in from the industry, with his friends saying that they are still in a state of shock. Speaking to Times of India, actor and close friend Chetan Hansraj said that Kushal was going through separation from his wife and he was “disturbed”. “Kushal was very disturbed. He was going through separation from his wife and he was unwell also. I spoke to him a couple of days back and tried telling him that he should just fight back. I never imagined Kushal would take such a drastic step,” Chetan said.

Chetan also added that they knew each other for the past 20 years. “He was like a brother to me. The loss is irreparable.”