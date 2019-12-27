Chetan Hansraj, Arjun Bijlani, Other Actors Mourn Demise of Kushal
Popular television actor Kushal Punjabi passed away on 26 December at his Mumbai residence. He was 37 years old. Condolences are pouring in from the industry, with his friends saying that they are still in a state of shock. Speaking to Times of India, actor and close friend Chetan Hansraj said that Kushal was going through separation from his wife and he was “disturbed”. “Kushal was very disturbed. He was going through separation from his wife and he was unwell also. I spoke to him a couple of days back and tried telling him that he should just fight back. I never imagined Kushal would take such a drastic step,” Chetan said.
Chetan also added that they knew each other for the past 20 years. “He was like a brother to me. The loss is irreparable.”
Actor Suved Lohia mourned Kushal’s demise and regretted the fact that he couldn’t reach out. Suved took to Instagram to write a long note, urging people suffering from depression to come out and seek help.
Fellow actor Chhavi Hussein took to social media to share a photo with Kushal, with the message, “I hope you are in a better place my dear friend. I have no words to express what I feel today. Just that you will forever be missed by me and all of us whose lives you touched. I wish you peace.”
Take a look at some other reactions:
(Inputs: Times of India)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)