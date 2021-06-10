Celebrated Poet & Filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta Passes Away

Celebrated poet and filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta has passed away at the age of 77, as per a report by Hindustan Times. Dasgupta breathed his last at his Kolkata residence on Thursday.

According to the report, the filmmaker was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time. He was also reportedly undergoing dialysis for kidney-related problems. Dasgupta was supposed to undergo another round of dialysis on Thursday but when his wife went to wake him up, she found him unresponsive.

Directors Goutam Ghose, Aneek Dhar and actor Prosenjit Chatterjee mourned his demise. Ghose told Hindustan Times, "I have lost a friend. I have so many beautiful memories with him".