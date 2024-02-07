CBFC Cuts 36 Seconds of Sex Scene to 27 in Shahid's 'Teri Baaton Mein': Report

Furthermore, the list also said that nine seconds of the scene was censored. The intimate scene, which was earlier 36 seconds long, has been cut down to 27 seconds. In the second half of the film, the word 'daru (alcohol)' has been replaced with 'drink.'

Meanwhile, the CBFC also asked the film's team to add the anti-smoking static message in Hindi with bigger and more readable fonts. After the changes were made, the CBFC passed the film with a U/A certificate on February 2. The run time of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is 143.15 minutes (2 hours 23 minutes and 15 seconds ), as mentioned in the censor certificate.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film presents an unconventional romantic narrative involving a human and a robot.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.