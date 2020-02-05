‘Bulbul Can Sing’ Director Rima Das to Be Part Of Berlinale Jury
Filmmaker Rima Das has been invited to the Berlin International Film Festival.

Indian filmmaker Rima Das has been invited to be on the 14Plus International Jury at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival.

14Plus is part of the Generation sections at Berlinale. Films in the Generation section compete in two sub-categories: Generation Kplus, which creates stories aimed at those aged four and above, and Generation 14plus, aimed at those aged 14 and above.

“Being on the jury of Berlin International Film Festival is a huge honour and responsibility. I feel blessed that I have got this opportunity at an early stage in my journey.”
Rima Das, Filmmaker

She told IANS, “It’s only last year that Bulbul Can Sing was part of Generation 14Plus. This is even more special since Generation section showcases films for children and youth, which are very close to my heart. I hope more filmmakers in India are inspired to make films for children and youngsters.” Bulbul Can Sing was screened at Berlinale.

The two sub-categories in Generation section comprise short films as well as feature-length films. Winners are chosen by three juries - the Children’s Jury, the Youth Jury and an international jury of experts.

For the 14Plus section this year, Das is on the jury along with Iranian filmmaker Abbas Amini and South African filmmaker Jenna Bass. For KPlus, the jury includes French cinematographer-director Marine Atlan, Mexican filmmaker María Novaro, and German filmmaker Erik Schmitt.

The award ceremony for the Generation 14plus competition will take place on 28 February.

Rima’s 2017 film Village Rockstars premiered at Toronto International Film Festival. Her 2018 film Bulbul Can Sing received a Special Mention from the 14plus International Jury.

