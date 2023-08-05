ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Breaking Bad' & 'Better Call Saul' Actor Mark Margolis Passes Away at 83

'Breaking Bad' & 'Better Call Saul' Actor Mark Margolis Passes Away at 83

Mark Margolis played cartel don Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Breaking Bad' & 'Better Call Saul' Actor Mark Margolis Passes Away at 83
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Mark Margolis, who played the wheelchair-bound cartel don Hector Salamanca in the hugely-popular TV shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has passed away at the age of 83, his family said on Friday, 4 August.

A statement said that Margolis died on Thursday at a New York hospital following a short illness. He is survived by Jacqueline, his wife of 61 years, their son Morgan and their three grandsons.

Also Read

'Breaking Bad' Actor Mike Batayeh Passes Away at 52

'Breaking Bad' Actor Mike Batayeh Passes Away at 52
ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston wrote on Instagram, "I am very saddened today to learn of a friend's passing. Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of 'Breaking Bad' and 'Your Honor') intimidating and frightening on set."

Bob Odenkirk called Margolis a "powerful screen presence."

Apart from the two shows, Margolis also played supporting roles in films such as Scarface, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Black Swan.

In 2012, he was nominated for an Emmy for Breaking Bad.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Breaking Bad   Mark Margolis 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×