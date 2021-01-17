Priyanka, Kangana, B'wood Laud India's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive was launced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually at 10:30 am on Saturday. AIIMS Delhi sanitation worker Manish Kumar became the first person to take a vaccine at the city hospital. As many as 1,91,181 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 across 3,351 session sites in India on the first day of the vaccination drive, the Union Health Ministry told the media. Days earlier, two vaccines were given emergency use authorisation by India's top drug regulator – Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute's Covishield.

India plans to inoculate three crore health and frontline workers in the first phase of vaccination, followed by those above 50 and those with co-morbidities.