BMC Seals Suniel Shetty's Building as Residents Test COVID Positive

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed actor Suniel Shetty's building due to rise in COVID-19 cases, as per a report by ANI.

Shetty lives in a building named 'Prithvi Apartments' in South Mumbai's Altamount Road. The property has reportedly been sealed after five coronavirus cases were reported.

BMC's Assistant Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad (D Ward) told ANI that Prithvi Apartments was sealed on Saturday.