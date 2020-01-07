Bipasha Celebrates Her B’Day With Karan Singh Grover in Maldives

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been away from the limelight for quite some time. However, on Bipasha’s birthday, the couple took to social media to share some photos from their vacation at Maldives. They have been there for quite some time, and on this special day Karan took to Instagram to post a lovely message for his wife.

“Wish you a very very very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby bumbi pie monkey princess! Bipasha Basu, may the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success!!! Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are god’s gift to all of us especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love,” he wrote.