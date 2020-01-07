Bipasha Celebrates Her B’Day With Karan Singh Grover in Maldives
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been away from the limelight for quite some time. However, on Bipasha’s birthday, the couple took to social media to share some photos from their vacation at Maldives. They have been there for quite some time, and on this special day Karan took to Instagram to post a lovely message for his wife.
“Wish you a very very very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby bumbi pie monkey princess! Bipasha Basu, may the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success!!! Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are god’s gift to all of us especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love,” he wrote.
Even Bipasha posted some photos of the duo relaxing on the beach. “I love you not only for what you are... but more for what I am ,when I am with you,” she wrote.
Another photo of Bipasha sitting in front of her birthday cake has also been shared by Karan.
Apart from the birthday photos, their Insta posts are full of pics from their vacation.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)