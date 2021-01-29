Vikas Gupta's Mom Reacts to Claims About Her Wanting His Property

Sharda Gupta had also spoken about Arshi Khan and her relationship in an interview to SpotBoye. Arshi had claimed on the show that Vikas' mom confided in her about their strained relationship.

"I spoke to Arshi two-and-a-half years back but there was nothing personal that I shared with her that she is using against Vikas. It can be her game plan but I did not say anything to Arshi. She has been accusing Vikas and there is such a big issue made out of it."

Meanwhile, talking to Aly Goni on the show, Vikas had said, "My parents had clearly said, ‘agar hum khule media k samne agar Arshi ka saath dete hain to Vikas ke property me hissa nahi le paenge’ (We will lose claim on Vikas’ property if we speak against him in the media). I am sorry to be saying this, and God forbid, but normally kids do not go before parents!”

Vikas had also explained why he asked his mother to leave his house. He said that he had reached a point where he could no longer afford to pay for her medical treatment. When he called her to tell her he would have to sell his house to pay off his debts, she allegedly said, "I am busy, on a trip, I will talk to you 10 days later."

(With inputs from SpotBoye and The Times of India)