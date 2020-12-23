Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat on Her Struggles After Husband's Death

Sonali Phogat made headlines earlier this year when she had thrashed Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper during a visit to the Balsamand Mandi. When asked about the incident the BJP leader told Hindustan Times, "The matter is in court and I can't comment on the incident as it will amount to contempt of court. But what I can say is, if anyone tries to violate the dignity of a woman, I am always ready to fight".