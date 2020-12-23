Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat on Her Struggles After Husband's Death
Actor-politician Sonali Phogat is the newest participant of Bigg Boss 14.
Actor-politician Sonali Phogat is the newest participant of Bigg Boss 14. She entered the show on Tuesday, 22 December. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sonali said she faced a lot of problems after her husband passed away.
"I was born in a farmer's family. I studied till Class X in a government school and was married off after that. However, I wanted to work and be independent. But in Haryana, only the men are allowed to go out and work. My in-laws allowed me to study further but they had reservations about me going out and earning. Somehow I convinced my husband and got his permission. But the real challenge was when I chose acting as a profession. Then I went into politics, and my late husband had my back there as well. When my husband passed away, I faced a lot of hardships. I was mentally tortured".Sonali Phogat, actor-politician
Sonali Phogat made headlines earlier this year when she had thrashed Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh with a slipper during a visit to the Balsamand Mandi. When asked about the incident the BJP leader told Hindustan Times, "The matter is in court and I can't comment on the incident as it will amount to contempt of court. But what I can say is, if anyone tries to violate the dignity of a woman, I am always ready to fight".
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.