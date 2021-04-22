Actors Arshi Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari Test Positive For COVID

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan and actor Shantanu Maheshwari have tested positive for COVID-19. Since the diagnosis, they've both gone into home-isolation.

Arshi took to social media to share the health updates with her followers. She had recently returned from Punjab to Mumbai after shooting a music video. "I just received my COVID test reports from the airport authorities which was done a day before 19th April and I have just tested positive for COVID. I am also experiencing mild symptoms since yesterday. All those who have been in contact with me recently please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. ALLAH BLESS YOU ALL."