You Don't Want To Get Sick: Bhumi After Testing COVID Positive

The actor had earlier announced that she'd tested positive in an Instagram post, "As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals." She urged, "If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately." She also advised her followers to not 'take the current situation situation lightly' since she contracted the virus despite taking 'utmost precautions'.

"Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour," she concluded.