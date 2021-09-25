Pratik Gandhi’s 'Bhavai': CBFC Objects to Title Change, Sends Show-Cause Notice
Pratik Gandhi's Bhavai's makers had issued a statement that they have the 'highest regard' for Hindu culture.
The makers of Pratik Gandhi’s film Bhavai had announced a change in title from the previous Raavan Leela, after the film was accused of hurting ‘religious sentiments’ and ‘glorifying Raavan’. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued a show-cause notice to the makers and sought an explanation for alleged violation of Cinematograph Certification Rules.
The CBFC has sought an explanation from the makers of Bhavai for releasing the trailer “on YouTube in a distorted form by changing the title and also including portions which were deposited with the CBFC as per guideliens.”
CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi said in a statement to News 18, “CFBC has sought explanation from the makers of ‘Bhavai’ for flouting certification rules and tampering with the content of the film. CBFC has always tried to stay true to its guidelines and has been making the certification process as smooth and systematic as possible.”
He further stated, “However, want to clearly state that flouting the rules of CBFC certification is not acceptable as it compromises the role of systems and balances. Further, it also portrays the industry in an irresponsible light."
The makers of Bhavai had said in a statement, “We have the highest regard for Hindu culture and the Ramayana. The Film and/or any portion thereof does not hurt any religious sentiment or religious beliefs. The film ‘Bhavai’ has been approved and passed by the Censor Board of Film Certification under the ‘U’ category.”
“Our film Bhavai is a fictional love story of two individuals working in a drama company and how their life changes off stage. The film promo was released under the title Raavan Leela, as the protagonist is a drama actor who plays the role of Raavan in the drama,” the statement added.
Bhavai is a romance film written and directed by Hardik Gajjar and produced under the Hardik Gajjar Films and Backbencher Pictures banners, and bankrolled by Jayantilal Gada. The film stars Pratik Gandhi and Aindrita Ray. Its scheduled to release on 1 October.
