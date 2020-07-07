Bhansali Speaks to Cops About His Projects With Sushant: Report
The filmmaker had been summoned by the police to record his statement.
The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide is still going on. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was summoned by the Mumbai Police to record his statement on 6 July. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Bhansali spoke about the projects for which he had the late actor in mind.
Sources in the police told the publication that Bhansali had almost finalised Sushant for the lead role in Goliyon Ki Raas Leela - Ram Leela. However, the plan fell through as Sushant couldn't accept the proposal given his tie-up with another production house.
The sources also revealed that Sushant was very upset that he could not work with the veteran filmmaker. "Sanjay Leela Bhansali was questioned for nearly two hours at the Bandra police station. He spoke about the film/s that he offered to Sushant but which could not materialise given the latter's contractual agreements with other production houses".
Nearly 29 people have been questioned regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. They include friends Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Shetty, Sandip Ssingh, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, Sushant's co-star Sanjana Sanghi, his family members, house staff and manager. Shekhar Kapur, who was supposed to make Paani with Sushant, has also been summoned to record his statement.
Earlier, the Mumbai Police had asked for Sushant's contract with Yash Raj Films to help them in the probe.
Sushant passed away on 14 June at his residence in Mumbai. The actor was 34.
(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)
