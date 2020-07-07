Bhansali Speaks to Cops About His Projects With Sushant: Report

The sources also revealed that Sushant was very upset that he could not work with the veteran filmmaker. "Sanjay Leela Bhansali was questioned for nearly two hours at the Bandra police station. He spoke about the film/s that he offered to Sushant but which could not materialise given the latter's contractual agreements with other production houses".

Nearly 29 people have been questioned regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. They include friends Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Shetty, Sandip Ssingh, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, Sushant's co-star Sanjana Sanghi, his family members, house staff and manager. Shekhar Kapur, who was supposed to make Paani with Sushant, has also been summoned to record his statement.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had asked for Sushant's contract with Yash Raj Films to help them in the probe.

Sushant passed away on 14 June at his residence in Mumbai. The actor was 34.

(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)