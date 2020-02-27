Was Separated From My Husband for a Year and a Half: Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree, who made her debut with Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kiya, recently revealed at an event that she was separated from her husband for a patch of a year and a half. She got married to Himalay Dasani in 1990 and have been together since. In a video shared online, she is seen talking about the same.

“Yes, Himalay ji was my first love and yes, I got married to him. Lekin ek arsa tha beech mein jab hum juda ho gaye the (But there was a period of time when we were separated). And I had that feeling that ‘What if I hadn’t got him in my life and I had married someone else?’ It got me to that stage because there was a period of a year and a half that we weren’t together. Woh ehsaas abhi bhi yaad aata hai toh darr lagta hai (I still get scared when I remember that feeling),” she said.