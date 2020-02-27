Was Separated From My Husband for a Year and a Half: Bhagyashree
Bhagyashree, who made her debut with Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kiya, recently revealed at an event that she was separated from her husband for a patch of a year and a half. She got married to Himalay Dasani in 1990 and have been together since. In a video shared online, she is seen talking about the same.
“Yes, Himalay ji was my first love and yes, I got married to him. Lekin ek arsa tha beech mein jab hum juda ho gaye the (But there was a period of time when we were separated). And I had that feeling that ‘What if I hadn’t got him in my life and I had married someone else?’ It got me to that stage because there was a period of a year and a half that we weren’t together. Woh ehsaas abhi bhi yaad aata hai toh darr lagta hai (I still get scared when I remember that feeling),” she said.
Maine Pyaar Kiya was a blockbuster and made Bhagyashree and Salman stars overnight. Though she was flooded with film overs, she married Himalay Dasani and didn’t do a lot of films thereafter.
Recently, the iconic film turned 30, and Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani and singer Shirley Setia took to social media to recreate a memorable scene from the film. It’s the one that birthed the famous dialogue used even today, when Salman says “Dosti ka ek usool hai madam. No sorry, no thank you. (There’s only one rule of friendship madam. No sorry, no thank you.)”
