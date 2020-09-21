Best Insta Moments of Birthday Girl Kareena Kapoor Khan
Here’s why birthday girl Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Insta game is on point.
She is spontaneous, keeps it real, is candid and you will have to agree that this actor’s social media skills are on point. As Kareena Kapoor Khan turns a year older we get you her best Instagram moments.
For the longest time, Kareena stayed away from social media, but we do know that she had a secret account through which she used to keep track on people and trends. However, the actor finally made her Insta debut in March this year and here are some of the highlights from her life on social media.
10. Stealing Kareena's Frame: Taimur
This picture was an absolute awww moment. The first photo of Taimur to appear on Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram account. Like she says "The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame..."
9. The Secret Behind Aamir Khan's Pillow Revealed
We have always seen Aamir papped at airports, arriving or leaving the city with his pillow. He never boards a flight without his big brown pillow. This candid pic of Kareena reveals the secret. Kareena and Aamir have been busy shooting Lal Singh Chaddha. One such occasion when they were flying together she took this selfie of herself and Aamir sleeping with his pillow. She captioned it, 'My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!'
8. Keeping Us Updated On Saif's Life
- 01/05"Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life... SAK, KKK and TAK... spreading hope and faith ❤️" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 02/05"Haircut anyone? 💁🏻♀️🤭" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 03/05"Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 04/05"When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. 🤭 Quarantine gifts be like... ❤️❤️" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 05/05"Saif said, "I always got your back"... Tim took it literally 🤣❤️" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Having Kareena on social media is great because not only do we get updates on her life but she makes sure we know what her hubby darling “Saifu” is up to also. From painting walls to giving Taimur a haircut to reading books. We know it all.
7. Kaftan Diaries- Kareena Kapoor Khan
- 01/05"Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes. 🤣🤣" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 02/05"Sunshine on my mind... and my face 🤷🏻♀️😋" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 03/05"Up to some shade-y business… 🤣 #KaftanSeries" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 04/05"Girls just wanna have sun 🌞" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 05/05"Because eye-shadow is too mainstream! 💁🏻♀️" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
One thing is for sure, this diva can even set fashion trends sitting at home. Kareena like all of us has been lounging at home during lockdown in her 'ghar ka kapra' which is becoming a trend. She keeps posting pics of herself in her kaftans and her fans just can't get enough of it.
6. How to Keep a Toddler Busy
- 01/08"Who's the king of the jungle now? 🤭💯" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 02/08"Sunny days will be here again soon... A day at the beach 💙💙💙 " - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 03/08"If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it 🎨" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 04/08"My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part..." - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 05/08"Brothers in lockdown ❤️ Tim watching Kiaan during his taekwondo class" - Karisma Kapoor(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 06/08"Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 07/08"My Easter bunnies for life ❤️❤️" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 08/08"Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us ❤️💯" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Every mommy has one question on their mind during the lockdown - How do we keep the kids busy? Kareena gave us enough options through her social media account on how to keep a toddler busy at home. We saw Taimur trying his hand in painting, arts and crafts and absolutely loved it.
5. Workout Goals During the Lockdown
- 01/04"More stretching, less stressing 🧘🏻♀️" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 02/04"Stay flexible, stay fit and stay fab!" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 03/04"Dear fat, prepare to die... .Xoxo, me. 🤣" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 04/04"I think my lips exercise the most... Well, I do atleast 100 pouts a day!" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kareena surely takes her workouts very seriously. She might not have been able to step out for her pilates but she made sure she worked out at home and her workout pictures surely gave us some lockdown goals.
4. Best Throwbacks Ever
- 01/04"Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days!" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 02/04"Some of my happiest memories are from my childhood, which shaped me into what I am today." - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 03/04"Verified We've discovered the OG posers of the Kapoor family." - Kareena Kapoor Khan
- 04/04"Sister sledge ❤️❤️❤️" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kareena always makes sure her fans don't get bored, so to break the monotony she treats them with some crazy throwback pictures of either her parents or of her sister Karisma and her. Baby Bebo pics are definitely our favourite.
3. Keeping it Real
- 01/03"Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing... 🤣 " - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 02/03"Summer essentials: Messy bun, Kaftan and homemade masks" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 03/03"This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim ❤️😂" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
There are very few celebrities who can actually show their real life with no filters on social media and Kareena is surely one of them. From her no make-up selfies to showing off her pimples, Kareena goes candid like a queen. Also, let’s not to forget her binging on a burger video.
2. Back to Work
- 01/02"Another day, another shoot... my warriors ❤️❤️" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
- 02/02"Shooting with my fav co-star L̶e̶o̶ ̶D̶i̶ ̶C̶a̶p̶r̶i̶o̶ my Leo 😂❤️❤️" - Kareena Kapoor Khan(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
As soon as the government gave a green signal to resume shoots, Kareena was one of the first few to get back to work. The boss lady was back on sets with her crew in no time taking selfies and shooting.
1. Baby Bump Appearance
Then Kareena made headlines as Saif and she announced their pregnancy. No she didn't post their announcement on Instagram but we got to see her baby bump in a video she posted about Saif's birthday party. This one stole the show.
