Beef Row: Punjab & Haryana HC Dismisses Plea Against Kangana

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a petition seeking registration of an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut. Kangana had landed herself in a controversy some time back over an alleged post on social media on the consumption of beef.

The post had reportedly read, "There is nothing wrong with eating beef or eating any other meat. It's not about religion! It's not a hidden fact that Kangana turned vegetarian 8 years ago and chose to be a yogi. She still doesn't believe in just one religion. On the contrary her brother eats meat".