Barack Obama Shares Fave 2020 Songs, Thanks Sasha For Helping Him
Obama also shared his favourite movies and TV shows of the year.
Former US President Barack Obama is known to keep up with the trends when it comes to music. On Saturday, 19 December, Obama shared a list of his favourite songs from 2020 on his social media handles and thanked his daughter Sasha for helping him curate the list.
The list includes 30 of Obama's favourite songs from the year, and features a variety of artistes such as Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Bruce Springsteen, H.E.R., Bad Bunny etc.
"Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together," Obama wrote. "I hope you find a new song or two to listen to."
Some of the songs in Obama's list are Stallion and Beyoncé's 'Savage Remix', H.E.R.'s 'Damage,' Lipa and DaBaby's 'Levitating,' Pheobe Bridgers' 'Kyoto' and Lil Baby's 'The Bigger Picture'.
Obama also shared his favourite movies and TV shows of the year, among which are Beanpole, Nomadland, Lovers Rock, The Queen's Gambit and Better Call Saul.
"Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format", Obama wrote while sharing the list.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.