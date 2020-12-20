Barack Obama Shares Fave 2020 Songs, Thanks Sasha For Helping Him

Former US President Barack Obama is known to keep up with the trends when it comes to music. On Saturday, 19 December, Obama shared a list of his favourite songs from 2020 on his social media handles and thanked his daughter Sasha for helping him curate the list.

The list includes 30 of Obama's favourite songs from the year, and features a variety of artistes such as Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Bruce Springsteen, H.E.R., Bad Bunny etc.