Bangladeshi Actress Found Dead in a Sack, Husband Confesses to Role in Murder

Raima Islam Shimu starred in over 25 films and made her debut with the film 'Bartaman' in 1998.

After Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu's body was found in a sack, her husband Shakhawat Ali Nobel has confessed his role in the murder of his wife, News18 reported.

Shimu was reported missing a couple of days ago.

Her body has been sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital (SSMCH) for an autopsy, which revealed injury marks.

It was found in a sack by a couple of locals news Alipur Bridge, Kadamtoli area on Monday, 17 January.

She was only 45 years old.

Subsequently, Ali Nobel, the husband, was interrogated by the police during a three-day remand.

His friend, a man named Abdullah Farhad, was also taken in for questioning.

Ali reportedly confessed to the murder. The motives are still unclear.

The Dhaka Police as of now, are suspecting a family feud.

There is speculation in the Bangladeshi media about the role of another influential actor. The police are yet to reveal any details about that.

She had roles in television dramas as well, and was also an associate member of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association.

(With inputs from News18)

