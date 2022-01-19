Bangladeshi Actress Found Dead in a Sack, Husband Confesses to Role in Murder

After Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu's body was found in a sack, her husband Shakhawat Ali Nobel has confessed his role in the murder of his wife, News18 reported.

Shimu was reported missing a couple of days ago.

Her body has been sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital (SSMCH) for an autopsy, which revealed injury marks.

It was found in a sack by a couple of locals news Alipur Bridge, Kadamtoli area on Monday, 17 January.

She was only 45 years old.