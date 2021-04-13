Baba Sehgal's Father Passes Away After Battling COVID-19

A number of celebrities offered their condolences. Abhishek Bachchan said, "Deepest condolences. Prayers." Vir Das said, "I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending love to you and yours." Gulshan Devaiah said, "Sincere condolences Baba Sorry for your loss." Several fans also sent their prayers to the family.

Baba Sehgal had told ABP News that his father's oxygen levels had dropped on Monday.

"On Monday night, when my father's oxygen level decreased suddenly, it was really hard to take him to the hospital. An ambulance was managed with great difficulty and then as soon as he was taken to the hospital, there were no oxygen cylinders. There was also no provision of beds for new patients and there was already facing a shortage of ventilators. If all the things were arranged in time, then perhaps my father would have survived," he added.