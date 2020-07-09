Ayushmann, Vidya Balan Return to Sets After Months of Lockdown

The actors shared clips from their shoots.

Published09 Jul 2020, 08:39 AM IST
After months of the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronvirus outbreak, celebrities are finally stepping out to resume work and shoots.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently in Chandigarh with his family, completed an eight-hour long advertisement schedule in the city for a lifestyle brand, according to Mid-Day.

"It was great to be back on the set after so many months. We all have been home, waiting to get back to what we love doing," the publication quoted him. The actor shot with an 18-member crew with everyone mindful of social distancing.

"Eventually, normalcy will be restored, and we will resume work with the necessary safety precautions in place."
Ayushmann Khurrana

The actor is also enjoying some leisure time in the city as he was seen sharing pictures of his cycling routine on social media.

Vidya Balan too shared some pictures from her shoot, as she resumed work for what seemed like a commercial shoot.

