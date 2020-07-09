Ayushmann, Vidya Balan Return to Sets After Months of Lockdown
The actors shared clips from their shoots.
After months of the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronvirus outbreak, celebrities are finally stepping out to resume work and shoots.
Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently in Chandigarh with his family, completed an eight-hour long advertisement schedule in the city for a lifestyle brand, according to Mid-Day.
"It was great to be back on the set after so many months. We all have been home, waiting to get back to what we love doing," the publication quoted him. The actor shot with an 18-member crew with everyone mindful of social distancing.
"Eventually, normalcy will be restored, and we will resume work with the necessary safety precautions in place."Ayushmann Khurrana
The actor is also enjoying some leisure time in the city as he was seen sharing pictures of his cycling routine on social media.
Vidya Balan too shared some pictures from her shoot, as she resumed work for what seemed like a commercial shoot.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.