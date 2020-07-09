Ayushmann, Vidya Balan Return to Sets After Months of Lockdown

After months of the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronvirus outbreak, celebrities are finally stepping out to resume work and shoots.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently in Chandigarh with his family, completed an eight-hour long advertisement schedule in the city for a lifestyle brand, according to Mid-Day.

"It was great to be back on the set after so many months. We all have been home, waiting to get back to what we love doing," the publication quoted him. The actor shot with an 18-member crew with everyone mindful of social distancing.