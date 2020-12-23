Ayushmann on Shooting 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' During Pandemic

"Today, I feel immensely proud that our film is the first one in India to finish shooting an entire film while battling the coronavirus.

I have to credit my director and producer Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor for manning the resources so diligently and so effectively. It feels amazing that we managed this feat in my hometown Chandigarh - couldn’t be prouder!!! Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a very special film for me and I can’t wait to share it with the world in cinemas next year!", Ayushmann wrote on Instagram.

Vaani Kapoor, also starring in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, shared the same photos and wrote, "and its a wrap to this beautiful story that nurtured us as we nurtured it. Will miss this A team !"