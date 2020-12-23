Ayushmann on Shooting 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' During Pandemic
Shooting of the Abhishek Kapoor directorial came to an end recently.
Ayushmann Khurrana has finally wrapped shoot for Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He took to Instagram to share some photos with the team and also wrote about how this is the first film in India to "finish shooting an entire film while battling the coronavirus".
"Today, I feel immensely proud that our film is the first one in India to finish shooting an entire film while battling the coronavirus.
I have to credit my director and producer Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor for manning the resources so diligently and so effectively. It feels amazing that we managed this feat in my hometown Chandigarh - couldn’t be prouder!!! Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a very special film for me and I can’t wait to share it with the world in cinemas next year!", Ayushmann wrote on Instagram.
Vaani Kapoor, also starring in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, shared the same photos and wrote, "and its a wrap to this beautiful story that nurtured us as we nurtured it. Will miss this A team !"
Ayushmann and Vaani began shooting for the film in October. It is a love story set in North India.
