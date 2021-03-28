Ayushmann Meets Babil for the First Time, Posts Tribute to Irrfan
Irrfan was posthumously awarded the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' and the 'Best Actor in a Leading Role'
Ayushmann Khurrana met Babil Khan, son of Late Irrfan Khan, during the Filmfare Awards. He then shared a picture of Irrfan's mural in Bandra along with a heartfelt tribute to Irrfan, "This is somewhere in Bandra. But he is somewhere resting in peace. Celebrating his double win. Forever Irfan! Best Actor (male) and the lifetime achievement award! I had the honour of presenting this @filmfareaward to @babil.i.k. Met this beautiful boy for the first time. Would see him do well in future."
Irrfan was posthumously awarded the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' and the 'Best Actor in a Leading Role' for his film Angrezi Medium. Released on 13 March, the movie was Irrfan's last release. Ayushmann also talked about the way artists 'live and die a thousand deaths on the celluloid'. We artistes are a unique species. We have our vulnerabilities and imaginations and theories. We rely on observations and experiences," he added.
In the end, he wrote a Hindi poem about how an artist's life doesn't have a beginning or end and how every artist isn't honoured this way because not everyone can be Irrfan.
Babil shared a picture with mother Sutapa Sikdar ahead of the event on his story. He later posted one with Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat from the red carpet.
Babil has earlier shared a picture of Tabu and Irrfan Khan with a hint at his Indian cinema debut in the near future. "I know it’s been a minute. When my superstitions allow me to, I will reveal what I’ve been busy with, but there’s some stuff cookin’," he'd said in the caption.
