Ayushmann Reflects on Coronavirus Outbreak With a New Poem

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for his poetic prowess, took to Instagram to share his new Hindi poem, titled ‘Ardhanirmit (semi-formed or incomplete)’. The poem captures the fragility of life, its shifting nature and the sense of incompleteness felt at every stage.

Before reciting his poem, Ayushmann said, “Every day you cannot be really positive. Reality really strikes you hard and makes you think about what is happening in the world.” This, perhaps came as a reaction to the novel Coronavirus, which has emerged as a major healthcare crisis in many countries across the world.