Ayushmann Reflects on Coronavirus Outbreak With a New Poem
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for his poetic prowess, took to Instagram to share his new Hindi poem, titled ‘Ardhanirmit (semi-formed or incomplete)’. The poem captures the fragility of life, its shifting nature and the sense of incompleteness felt at every stage.
Before reciting his poem, Ayushmann said, “Every day you cannot be really positive. Reality really strikes you hard and makes you think about what is happening in the world.” This, perhaps came as a reaction to the novel Coronavirus, which has emerged as a major healthcare crisis in many countries across the world.
The video has been recorded from a balcony of his apartment. The poem explains that all the phases of life have one thing in common and that they are half-done and don’t ever reach a sense of completion. It explains that almost everything in life is incomplete and that we are at the mercy of nature and the passing of time.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)