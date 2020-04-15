Watch Ayushmann Ace Professor’s Look from Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is finding novel ways to be productive during this time of quarantine and lockdown. In of his recent Instagram videos, the actor is seen playing the song ‘Bella Ciao’ from the Netflix series Money Heist, on his piano. A self-admitted fan of the character El Professor from the series, Ayushmann even wore glasses similar to him and aced the look completely.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “I want to be the professor. That’s why I’m wearing similar glasses and playing Bella Ciao. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers, are you listening? Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human on this planet. We all want to go out and work. But patience is a virtue they say. Till then Bella Ciao. #MoneyHeist.”