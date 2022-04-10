‘Time Feels Right’: Ayan Mukerji Unveils ‘Brahmastra’ Poster With Alia & Ranbir

Speculation is still rife about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding later in April and amid all the rumours, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has shared a poster from Brahmastra featuring the actor couple.

In the poster, Ranbir and Alia can be seen holding each other close and both of them seem to be injured. Ayan wrote in the caption, “‘Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva… is what this first chapter of Brahmāstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be… Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmāstra is about the Energy of Love.”