‘Time Feels Right’: Ayan Mukerji Unveils ‘Brahmastra’ Poster With Alia & Ranbir
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor play the roles of Isha and Shiva in 'Brahmastra'.
Speculation is still rife about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding later in April and amid all the rumours, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has shared a poster from Brahmastra featuring the actor couple.
In the poster, Ranbir and Alia can be seen holding each other close and both of them seem to be injured. Ayan wrote in the caption, “‘Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva… is what this first chapter of Brahmāstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be… Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmāstra is about the Energy of Love.”
He added, “A Love - that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster ! The Time feels Right for it… There is some extra love in the air these days ! :) (And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit…) Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love - The Greatest Astra!”
Alia Bhatt commented, “Ummmm caption.” She also shared the poster on her Instagram account with the caption, “Love & light.”
Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy and is slated for release on 9 September.
