Asad Bhopali Death Anniversary: The Lyricist's Greatest Hits

Asad Bhopali wrote music for films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and 'Parasmani'.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hindustani poet and lyricist Asad Bhopali</p></div>
Asad Bhopali was a Hindustani poet and lyricist who was described as one of the "few names that stand out for their contribution to Hindi film lyrics" in the Encylopaedia of Hindi Cinema, compiled by Gulzar and Saibal.

Born in Bhopal, he was discovered by film producer duo Fazli Brothers after the lyricist for their film Duniya moved to Pakistan during the partition. Bhopali wrote two songs for Duniya, and then went on to write music for several films like BR Chopra's Afsana and Laxmikant-Pyarelal's Parasmani. He was also one of the lyricists for the 1989 hit Maine Pyar Kiya.

Bhopali died on 9 June 1990. To commemorate his death anniversary, here are some of Bhopali's best songs:

Dil Deewana: Maine Pyar Kiya

Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali: Maine Pyar Kiya

Woh Jab Yaad Aaye Bahut Yaad Aaye: Parasmani

Hasta Hua Noorani Chehra: Parasmani

Dil Ki Baatein: Roop Tera Mastana

Ye Rang Bhare Baadal: Tu Nahin Aur Sahi

Rona Hai to Chupke Chupke: Duniya

Qismat Bigadi Duniyaa Badli: Afsana

Veteran Music Composer Raam Laxman Passes Away at 79 in Nagpur

