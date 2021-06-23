As 'Krrish' Completes 15 Years, Hrithik Announces 'Krrish 4'

The first film of the franchise, Koi Mil Gaya, released in 2003. It was followed by Krrish in 2006 and Krrish 3 in 2013. Krrish is the son of Rohan Mehra and Nisha. While Hrithik essayed the roles of both the father and son, Preity Zinta played Nisha. All the films have been directed by Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan.

In Krrish, the story moves forward from Rohan and Jaadu's, the extra-terrestrial creature, relationship in Koi Mil Gaya to Krrish trying to save the world after a supercomputer, created by Rohan, fell into the hands of the antagonist Dr Siddhanth Arya (Naseeruddin Shah), who planned to abuse it for his benefit. Priyanka Chopra played Hrithik's partner in both the second and third parts.