'Will Do Something That Will Make You Proud': Aryan Khan During NCB Counselling
The 23-year-old told officials that he would do good work that would never attract bad publicity again.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, told officials at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that he would let go of the "wrong path" and work for the upliftment of those less fortunate during his counselling session, reported The Indian Express.
The 23-year-old has been lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison after his arrest by the NCB, following an alleged drug seizure on a cruise ship off Mumbai's coast on 2 October.
The bureau subjects those caught in a drug case for the first time or those who show symptoms of addiction to counselling as general practice.
With the help of community or religious leaders, the NCB undertakes the practice to encourage and motivate the people in its custody, an official told Hindustan Times. Khan was counselled along with seven others who were arrested in relation to the cruise party case.
"I will do something that will make you proud of me," Khan said, as per the official.
Khan underwent counselling by social workers as well as officials, including the NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede, telling them that after his release, he would work for the "social and financial upliftment" of the poor, and would never partake in anything that could draw attention to him for the wrong reasons, reported The Indian Express.
Requesting anonymity, a NCB official told Hindustan Times that Khan said he would work towards bettering the society and will "devote himself to the service of the country and the underprivileged."
(With inputs from The Indian Express and Hindustan Times.)
