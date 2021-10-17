'Will Do Something That Will Make You Proud': Aryan Khan During NCB Counselling

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, told officials at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that he would let go of the "wrong path" and work for the upliftment of those less fortunate during his counselling session, reported The Indian Express.

The 23-year-old has been lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison after his arrest by the NCB, following an alleged drug seizure on a cruise ship off Mumbai's coast on 2 October.